Dragalia Lost Gets US and Japan Release Date, Nintendo Direct Set for August 29 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo announced Dragalia Lost will launch for iOS and Android in the US and Japan on September 27.

Tune in on 8/29 at 8:30pm PT for details on Nintendoâ€™s upcoming mobile game, #DragaliaLost! Be sure to check out the livestream, and then get ready to start playing on 9/27. https://t.co/sVsqDLEOcv pic.twitter.com/8luKlEP2kh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 29, 2018

Nintendo will host a Nintendo Direct on August 29 at 8:30 PM PT / 11:30pm ET.

