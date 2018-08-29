Dragalia Lost Gets US and Japan Release Date, Nintendo Direct Set for August 29

Dragalia Lost Gets US and Japan Release Date, Nintendo Direct Set for August 29 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 359 Views

Nintendo announced Dragalia Lost will launch for iOS and Android in the US and Japan on September 27.

Nintendo will host a Nintendo Direct on August 29 at 8:30 PM PT / 11:30pm ET.

2 Comments

Mnementh
Mnementh (4 hours ago)

What? Today?

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (5 hours ago)

I like what I'm seeing. Any chance this releases on Switch?

