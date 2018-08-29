Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets Cooler DLC Gameplay Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released a gameplay trailer of the Cooler DLC of Dragon Ball FighterZ.

View it below:





Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 27 in Japan and September 28 in North America and Europe. It is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

