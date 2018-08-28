Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 192 Views

Microsoft has added Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility. 

Some other recently added games include Tomb Raider: LegendLara Croft Tomb Raider AnniversaryPrince of PersiaTom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistTom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentCall of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and Jade Empire.

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (44 minutes ago)

I replayed MW Remastered, look forward to revisiting this via BC.

  • 0