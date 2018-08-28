Bastion and Transistor Headed to Switch - News

Developer Supergiant Games announced Bastion will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on September 13 for $14.99 and Transistor will launch on the Switch on November 1 for $19.99.





Here is an overview of Bastion:

Discover the secrets of the Calamity, a surreal catastrophe that shattered the world to pieces.

Bastion is an action role-playing experience that redefines storytelling in games, with a reactive narrator who marks your every move. Explore more than 40 lush hand-painted environments as you discover the secrets of the Calamity, a surreal catastrophe that shattered the world to pieces. Wield a huge arsenal of upgradeable weapons and battle savage beasts adapted to their new habitat. Finish the main story to unlock the New Game Plus mode and continue your journey!

Key Features:

Action-packed combat rewards playing with finesse.

Hours of reactive narration delivers a deep story.

Stunning hand-painted artwork.

Critically-acclaimed original music score.

10-plus unique upgradeable weapons to be used.

Six powerful Bastion structures to be discovered.

New Game Plus’ and ‘Score Attack’ modes unlocked after finishing the story.

‘No-Sweat Mode’ lets players of any skill level enjoy the story.

Here is an overview of Transistor:

Take the Transistor.

Transistor is a sci-fi themed action RPG that invites you to wield an extraordinary weapon of unknown origin as you fight through a stunning futuristic city. Transistor seamlessly integrates thoughtful strategic planning into a fast-paced action experience, melding responsive gameplay and rich atmospheric storytelling. Fight your way through the streets of Cloudbank, and piece together the Transistor’s mysteries as you pursue its former owners.

Key Features:

Action-packed real-time combat fused with a robust strategic planning mode.

Configure the powerful Transistor with thousands of possible Function combinations.

Vibrant hand-painted artwork.

Original soundtrack changes dynamically as the action unfolds.

‘Recursion’ option introduces procedural battles after finishing the story.

