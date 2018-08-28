Undertale Release Date Revealed - News

Developer Tobyfox announced Undertale will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on September 18.





Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to UNDERTALE. In this RPG, you control a human who falls underground into the world of monsters. Now you must find your way out… or stay trapped forever.

((Healthy Dog’s Warning: Game contains imagery that may be harmful to players with photosensitive epilepsy or similar condition.)):

Key Features

Killing is unnecessary: negotiate out of danger using the unique battle system.

Time your attacks for extra damage, then dodge enemy attacks in a style reminiscent of top-down shooters.

Original art and soundtrack brimming with personality.

Soulful, character-rich story with an emphasis on humor.

Created mostly by one person.

Become friends with all of the bosses!

At least 5 dogs.

You can date a skeleton.

Hmmm… now there are 6 dogs…?

Maybe you won’t want to date the skeleton.

I thought I found a 7th dog, but it was actually just the 3rd dog.

If you play this game, can you count the dogs for me…? I’m not good at it.

