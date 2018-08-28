Dragon: Marked for Death Gets Switch Release Date - News

Developer Inti Creates announced Dragon: Marked for Death will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on December 13.

Here is an overview of the game:

Dragon: Marked for Death is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG game where up to four players can play together in either local multiplayer or online multiplayer. Refreshing, feel-good level designs based around intuitive 2D-action-based gameplay await!

Key Features:

Play through the game as one of four Dragonkin characters! The characters, known as the Dragonkin, have forged a pact with dragons which granted them special new powers. You can choose any one of the Princess, Warrior, Shinobi, or Witch characters to play as.

The characters, known as the Dragonkin, have forged a pact with dragons which granted them special new powers. You can choose any one of the Princess, Warrior, Shinobi, or Witch characters to play as. Each playable character has different strengths and abilities! The Princess is a well-balanced DPS character, the Warrior is a Tank class character that protects the party with his high defense, the Shinobi is DPS that places emphasis on movement on tricky attacks, and the Witch can both heal her allies and damage her emeies.

The Princess is a well-balanced DPS character, the Warrior is a Tank class character that protects the party with his high defense, the Shinobi is DPS that places emphasis on movement on tricky attacks, and the Witch can both heal her allies and damage her emeies. A fascinating and immersive dark fantasy world. Carefully drawn pixel art from some of the industry’s best pixelmancers paints the entire picture and brings players right into the dark fantasy setting.

Carefully drawn pixel art from some of the industry’s best pixelmancers paints the entire picture and brings players right into the dark fantasy setting. Work together with your companions to progress through stages! In Dragon: Marked for Death, working together with your companions opens up a whole new realm of possibilities when it comes to defeating enemies and traversing stages.

In Dragon: Marked for Death, working together with your companions opens up a whole new realm of possibilities when it comes to defeating enemies and traversing stages. Battle against gargantuan bosses! Absolutely gigantic bosses that are bigger than the entire screen await our heroes. Work together with your comrades to take down these larger than life baddies!

Absolutely gigantic bosses that are bigger than the entire screen await our heroes. Work together with your comrades to take down these larger than life baddies! Dozens and dozens of hours worth of gameplay! Make no mistake, Dragon: Marked for Death is a massive game for its genre. With single stages that span 200-400 screens, over 30 main quests, and tons of side quests to tackle, players have tons of playtime to look forward to!

