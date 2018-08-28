Narrative-Driven Action Adventure Game The World Next Door Coming to Switch - News

Publisher VIZ Media and developer Rose City Games announced the narrative-driven action adventure game, The World Next Door, is headed to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. It will launch in early 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

The World Next Door is a narrative-driven, action-adventure game that follows Jun, a rebellious teen girl trapped in a parallel world inhabited by magical creatures. Inspired by the emotional storytelling and thrilling action of both anime and indie games, players can expect to meet and develop friendships with an eclectic cast of characters while uncovering the mysteries hidden within this world.

Key Features:

A supernatural, story driven game with action-heavy puzzle battles.

Branching dialogue and reputation systems that affect your relationships with characters in the game.

Fast-paced real-time puzzle battles; activate runes to cast spells and defeat opponents to advance the story.

VS mode available to 2 player local multiplayer.

