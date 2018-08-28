Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – July 2018 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through July 2018 shows much of a lead the PlayStation 4 has on the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. However, the Switch did launch several years after the other two consoles.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 81 million mark, the Xbox One passed the 38 million mark and the Switch passed the 19 million mark. The PS4 has sold 81.36 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 38.28 million units, and the Switch 19.15 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 59 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 27 percent, and the Switch 14 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 81,361,887

Xbox One Total Sales: 38,278,897

Switch Total Sales: 19,147,667

During the month of July 2018, the Switch outsold the PS4 by 45,906 units for the month and the Xbox One by 483,534 units. The PS4 outsold the Xbox One by 437,628 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Xbox One and Switch are up, while the PS4 is down. The Xbox One is up 82,919 units, the Switch is up 128,903 units, and the PS4 is down 423,554 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 43 percent. The PS4 accounted for 40 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 17 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 748,452

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 310,824

Switch Monthly Sales: 794,358

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers.

