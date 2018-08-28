September Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for September 2018. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.





The Games with Gold for September are:

Here is an overview of the games:

Prison Architect

Take control of designing, building, and running a maximum-security penitentiary in Prison Architect. See the results of your grand designs play out on the lives of your inmates, as you create a utopic rehabilitation center or a Super Max prison. You’ll manage everything from staffing, security, and maintenance to escape attempts and riots. It’s your prison, your rules.

Livelock

Break the infinite cycle of war between the machines in the twin-stick shooter Livelock. Control one of three mechanical chassis types – Hex, Vanguard or Catalyst – to defeat your mechanical enemies in this three-player co-op shooter as you battle to unlock Eden and revive humanity.

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

Journey to a galaxy, far, far away and fight the Separatist army in LEGO Star Wars III. Based on the “The Clone Wars” animated series, experience massive ground battles, boss fights, and multi-layered space combat in the uniquely humorous LEGO style. Expanded abilities, weapons, and characters in over 20 story-based missions make this the most action-packed LEGO game to date.

Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

Bring peace back to Monster World in three classic action RPG titles from the past in Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World. Relive the fun of the Wonder Boy series, including the final chapter never released outside of Japan. This is retro adventure gaming at its finest.

