Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch Pro Controller Bundle Announced for $139.99 - News

/ 535 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will released a Super Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch Pro Controller bundle for $139.99. The bundle includes a copy of the game, a steel case with the Super Smash Bros. logo on the cover, and a white and black Switch Pro Controller with the Super Smash Bros. logo.

The controller will also get a standalone release for $74.99.

View the reveal trailer for the controller below:





Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles