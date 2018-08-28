Purple and Silver New 2DS XL Mario Kart 7 Bundle Launches September 28 - News

Nintendo has announced a purple and silver New 2DS XL will come with Mario Kart 7 pre-installed. It will launch on September 28 for $149.99.

The two current New 2DS XL systems available will be changed to included Mario Kart 7pre-installed on the same day.

