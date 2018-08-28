Marvel's Spider-Man Post Launch DLC Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 427 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced the release schedule for the upcoming City That Never Sleeps DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man.
Here is the schedule of DLC coming out in 2018:
- October 23: Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist
- November 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars
- December 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining
Who doesn't love DLCs being announced before the game is released?
Whaaaaat? Buy now before you have any relevant information and save! Do it! Do it now! It'll probably? be worth it, but who knows.
- 0
Seems like I'll loan my friend Spider-Man and latter buy the full game
