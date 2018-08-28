Marvel's Spider-Man Post Launch DLC Revealed - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced the release schedule for the upcoming City That Never Sleeps DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Here is the schedule of DLC coming out in 2018:

October 23: Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist November 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars December 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining

You can purchase all three DLC together right now for $24.99 or separately for $9.99 each.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

