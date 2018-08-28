Marble Madness Spiritual Successor Marble It Up! Announced for Switch - News

Bad Habit Productions has announced spiritual successor to the Marble Madness and Marble Blast series, Marble It Up!, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop in September.



View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Get ready to roll. Marble It Up! is the joyful, bouncing, beautiful game you’ve been waiting for. Roll, jump, and master the marble physics to make your way through 40 breathtaking levels! Experience first-hand the simple joy of rolling while exploring a gloriously psychedelic world filled with unlockable items and secrets. Racing to the goal line is an accomplishment at all levels of play – and with leaderboard replays, ghost races, and rewards to help push you toward the next level, you’ll be a master in no time! Marble It Up! is rolling out on Nintendo Switch in September 2018.

History:

Marble It Up! is a collaboration between true independent studios. Launched by Bad Habit Productions and developed by The Engine Company, Alvios, Arcturus Interactive, and Shapes And Lines, the Marble It Up! team brings a deep and fresh breadth of game development experience to the Nintendo Switch.

Notable past titles led by members of this team include Starsiege Tribes, Tribes II, Marble Blast Gold, Marble Blast Ultra, the Torque Game Engine, Social City, QuiVR, and Disney City Girl, to name a few. It is an intense love for that genre and the simple joy of rolling that has led us to develop Marble It Up! – a new title for the next generation.

Key Features:

Roll, bounce, and boost your way to the finish line across 40 visually striking maps!

Runs beautifully in both docked and handheld modes at 60fps

Unlock majestic marble skins!

Race against your best times in Ghost Mode!

Watch replays from the online Leaderboards (and learn from the best!)

Use exciting power-ups to slow time, launch into the air, and glide your way to glory!

FEEL the course with HD rumble support.

Test your skills and smarts in an incredibly varied set of kinetic platforming puzzles!

