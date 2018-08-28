Hover Release Date Revealed for Switch, PS4, Xbox One - News

Publisher Playdius and developer Midgar Studio announced the futuristic parkour game, Hover, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 19.

Here is an overview of the game:

Hover is a fast-paced single and multiplayer parkour game set in a futuristic 3D open world. The game takes place in ECP17, a high-tech city also called Hover City by its inhabitants and located on a distant planet. The Great Admin cut the communication with the Galactic Union and established a strong dictatorship. Having fun has become illegal and entertainment is banished.

You’re in charge of a team of young rebels, who fight against the new anti-leisure laws oppressing the city. Equipped with high-tech gears allowing amazing jumps and speed, roam the city to sabotage the propaganda, help citizens, and put an end to the oppression by reaching the Galactic Union!

Key Features:

An Amazing City: Hover City is a huge futuristic colorful city. Its buildings offer breathtaking vertical playgrounds.

Hover City is a huge futuristic colorful city. Its buildings offer breathtaking vertical playgrounds. Astonishing Moves: Slide, bounce, dash and wall-jump through Hover City thanks to your high-tech suit.

Slide, bounce, dash and wall-jump through Hover City thanks to your high-tech suit. Online Multiplayer: Join your friends online at any time and continue the adventure together, whether you are cooperating or working against them. Participate in race, events or scoring battles created in real time by the community.

Join your friends online at any time and continue the adventure together, whether you are cooperating or working against them. Participate in race, events or scoring battles created in real time by the community. Level-Up Mechanics: Gain experience and unlock chips that improve the aptitudes of your character. You can trade your spare chips in order to get better ones through the E-Swap trading system.

Gain experience and unlock chips that improve the aptitudes of your character. You can trade your spare chips in order to get better ones through the E-Swap trading system. A Customizable Experience: Instantly switch from single to multiplayer, whenever you want. Play first or third person or activate the auto camera that mixes both and offers you a dynamic experience.

Instantly switch from single to multiplayer, whenever you want. Play first or third person or activate the auto camera that mixes both and offers you a dynamic experience. A Dynamic J-Pop-Inspired Soundtrack: Composed by Cedric Menendez, with the participation of Hideki Naganuma (Jet Set Radio, Yakuza series).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

