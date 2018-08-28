Senran Kagura Reflexions Gets European Release Date - News

Publisher XSEED Games announced Senran Kagura Reflexions will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in Europe on September 13. That is the same day as in North America.

Here is an overview of the game:

After brutal melees, rhythmic cooking contests, and shockingly serious water gun fights, the Senran Kagura series is ready to take on the world of interactive storytelling for the first time and give players a chance to get to know the shinobi heroine Asuka in surprising new ways. Senran Kagura Reflexions uses the unique properties of the Joy-Con to employ the art of reflexology and massage. Melt away Asuka’s worries and stresses by hand or through a variety of useful tools, and explore deeper relationships than have ever been possible in the series before.

The Nintendo Switch system’s advanced HD rumble technology provides a more realistic sense of interaction and feeling with Asuka than ever before, helping guide players to react to her signals and give her some much-needed relaxation. Interacting with her in different ways will lead players across branching paths toward one of seven different situations and six unique endings—and that’s just for Asuka. Scenarios for fan-favorite characters Yumi, Murasaki, Ryona, and Yomi will be released over the weeks following the game’s launch as additional downloadable content.

