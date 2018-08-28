'Ultra-Violent Tarantino-Style Fighting Game' GUTS Headed to PS4, Xbox One in Fall 2018 - News

posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Libredia Entertainment and developer Flux Game Studio announced the "ultra-violent Tarantino-style fighting game," GUTS, is headed to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in fall 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

GUTS is a hilarious ultra-violent Tarantino-style over-the-top game where players must dismember each other by chopping off arms and legs. Lost a limb or two? Worry not, the fight continues even when there are just two little stumps, and it keeps going until one fighter emerges victorious after dismembering all the opponent’s four limbs!

GUTS brings many innovations – concerning the other fighting games currently in the market. The main difference is that GUTS doesn’t have a Health Bar. Fighters must rip off their foes’ arms and legs and deliver a final dismembering blow to win. So it’s useless to keep kicking and punching your way around: you must dismember to win.

Key Features:

Extremely bloody, fast-paced and violent matches.

No health bar, no fight timer – players must dismember their opponent completely to win.

Nine playable characters and 5 different stages.

Over nine hours of single player gameplay to reveal all Character Stories.

Local multiplayer and online ranked mode.

