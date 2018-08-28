Black Clover: Quartet Knights Gets Story Trailer - News

/ 207 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the story trailer for Black Clover: Quartet Knights.

View it below:





Black Clover: Quartet Knights will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on September 13, and for the PS4 and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on September 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles