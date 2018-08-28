Tokyo Ghoul: re birth Headed West This Fall - News

Bandai Namco announced Tokyo Ghoul: re invoke is headed to North America and Europe this fall as Tokyo Ghoul: re birth for iOS and Android.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The massively popular anime series Tokyo Ghoul has been made into a smartphone game! Create teams of your favorite characters and join the battle of “Ghoul” vs. “Human”!

Key Features:

Characters from Tokyo Ghoul, Tokyo Ghoul √A, and Tokyo Ghoul: re all make an appearance! Haise Sasaki and Quinx from the latest season, Tokyo Ghoul: re, join the fight alongside Ken Kaneki, Kisho Arima, and other popular characters from the first two seasons of the anime!

Haise Sasaki and Quinx from the latest season, Tokyo Ghoul: re, join the fight alongside Ken Kaneki, Kisho Arima, and other popular characters from the first two seasons of the anime! Beautiful anime visuals that combine 2D illustrations with 3D models! 2D illustrative portraits have been specially drawn for this game! Moving 3D models take over in battle, with voice-overs and illustrations appearing when you use skills!

2D illustrative portraits have been specially drawn for this game! Moving 3D models take over in battle, with voice-overs and illustrations appearing when you use skills! Six-person tap-combo battle system! Choose from over 100 characters and form a team of 6 split with 3 in the front line and 3 in the rear! Deal consecutive attacks using skills and character switches to achieve combos!

Choose from over 100 characters and form a team of 6 split with 3 in the front line and 3 in the rear! Deal consecutive attacks using skills and character switches to achieve combos! In-depth leveling system! Power up your characters and upgrade their kagune and quinque to get special abilities! Gather items to upgrade your weapons and strengthen your characters!

Power up your characters and upgrade their kagune and quinque to get special abilities! Gather items to upgrade your weapons and strengthen your characters! “Ghoul” and “Human” struggle for power in “Territory Battle”! Each season, players are split into “Ghoul” and “Human” and fight for control over the wards of Tokyo through battles and “Dispatch”!

Each season, players are split into “Ghoul” and “Human” and fight for control over the wards of Tokyo through battles and “Dispatch”! Battle other players in “Strike”! Defeat the enemy team and get ranking rewards!

Defeat the enemy team and get ranking rewards! Fight powerful enemies in the extreme battle, “Raid”! Face tough enemies such as Rate SS Ghouls and Special Class Investigators!

