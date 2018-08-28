Action RPG Ashen Gets Gamescom 2018 Gameplay Video - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Aurora44 have released a gameplay video of the upcoming action RPG, Ashen, from Gamescom 2018.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Ashen is an action RPG about a wanderer in search of a place to call home. This is a world where nothing lasts, no matter how tightly you cling to it. At its core, Ashen is about forging relationships. Players can guide those they trust to their camp – together, you might just stand a chance.

Ashen is in development for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

