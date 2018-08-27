Cyberpunk 2077 Gets 48 Minute Gameplay Walkthrough Video - News

/ 817 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

CD Projekt RED has released a 48 minute long gameplay reveal video of Cyberpunk 2077.

View it below:

"Watch 48 minutes of official 2018 gameplay from Cyberpunk 2077 and get a glimpse into the world of perils and possibilities that is Night City — the most vibrant and dangerous metropolis of the future. This video contains work-in-progress gameplay — everything you see is potentially subject to change."

Here is an overview of the game:

Cyberpunk 2077 is a narrative-driven, open world RPG from the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. You play as V, a hired gun on the rise, who just got their first serious contract. In a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners and corporate life-hackers, today is your first step to becoming an urban legend.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the same universe as Mike Pondsmith's classic pen & paper RPG system, Cyberpunk 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles