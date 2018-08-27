The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Still Running have announced The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch this fall.

Here is an overview of the game:

A twin-stick shooter, The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition sees players battling mutated zombie fruit and veg. Armed initially with a simple pistol, players can upgrade their arsenal with a myriad of weapons and gadgets they uncover as they take on the lethal legumes.

Journeying between cities players experience double the fire-power by buddying-up with a friend. To save mankind, players will need to defeat end of level vegetable kingpins before progressing to the vegetable-ridden alien headquarters and the formidable mothership.

The game’s content is OVERFLOWING! A single playthrough merely scratches the surface on what The Walking Vegetables has to offer. Randomized buildings, sections, enemies, bosses, weapons and items will make every game a completely unique experience. Combine this with the abundance of achievable skills and unlockable goodies and you areguaranteed to stay engaged and entertained for a loooong time!

The Walking Vegetables originally launched for Steam on September 27, 2017.

