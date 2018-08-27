'Inventive Roguelike' Game Sparklite Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Merge Games and developer Red Blue Games have announced "inventive roguelike adventure" game, Sparklite, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in fall 2019.

When evil threatens a hero rises against all odds to save the Sparklite.

Players assume the role of Ada, a genius engineer, lost in a strange new land thrown into turmoil by gremlins. Ada must help save the world by stopping the invaders from extracting the last of its life-blood, the magical Sparklite. But nature is fighting back too! Violent earthquakes, known as disruptions, periodically shake up the terrain, causing new arrangements and layouts within the world. After each disruption come new quests, minigames, and challenges for Ada to overcome as she builds up her strength to defeat the mysterious “Baron”.

Sparklite is a roguelite brawler-adventure set in a whimsical world where players invent guns and gadgets to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Sparklite is an “approachable roguelike”, borrowing the procedural content and randomness from roguelikes like Rogue Legacy and combining it with the appeal of classic adventure games titles like Zelda: A Link to the Past.

