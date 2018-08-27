Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg: 'Our Userbase is Made Up of More Hardcore Gamers' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 1,969 Views
Aaron Greenberg, senior director for global product marketing at Xbox, in an interview with IGN Italia stated that the Xbox One has a smaller install base than the competition, but the console has a higher attach rate.
"I notice the same and identical thing on my friends list and the data we have available suggests exactly that," said Greenberg. "Hardcore players, those who prefer the best gaming experience, have always been on our side, from the first Xbox to Xbox 360 and now with the Xbox One X.
"Looking at the numbers and results of the competition, we have a smaller installed base, but the attach rate and sales data for many games are much higher on Xbox. This is due to the fact that our userbase is made up of more hardcore gamers, and we return to the previous point: it is our relationship with the community that puts us in this position.
"We are at Gamescom especially for our users and the Xbox Fan Fest and we do similar activities all over the world. Along with Phil Spencer we are always very attentive to this aspect, it is really important to spend time with our fans and we will continue to do so, it is part of our way of being."
Thanks wccftech.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Yes a system with a lower installbase usually has a higher attach ratio, congrats. This is nothing specific to any system or company, it comes down to not having as wide an appeal, thus the people buying your console are only the hardcore. It's nothing to celebrate, else we'd be praising the Vita.
- +26
PR gotta PR
- +15
MS is great at making things sound better than they really are.
- 0
Maybe they should start selling whatever he is smoking. That would have quite a high attach rate
- +24
Well, green is the Xbox's signature color...
- +6
Xbox , Xbox 360, Xbox 1 and now unveiling... the Xbox 420
- +9
Brings a whole new meaning to video game addiction.
- +6
Why sell it when you can finance it over 2 years? The future of drug dealing lol
- +2
'When coming up with the name Xbox One, we took the team to a 'whole nother level'.... and then crashed super hard.' 'It's also how we came up with the Xbox Onesie idea.'
- 0
Xbox has the fewest exclusives out of any platform, so there's no need for a hardcore gamer to bother with it.
- +16
Ya ok, buddy
- +15
No hardcore gamer buys an Xbox in 2018 and you can't take credit for the crowd that buys every system every generation. I was one of them and it's not something our brand has any power over.
- +15
And this is why I do not buy MS products, talk so much bullshit.
- +10
Please bring the sources. And saying for "many games the attach ratio is higher" doesn't prove the platform itself is. Also it is normal that the less sales the platform have the more hardcore percent wise the owners are.
Lol
Maybe he confused PC with Xbox.
We have less users but they spend more money. So your customers are the portion of wealthy people who don't buy Apple products? Got it.
That sounds more like “whales” on F2P mobile games.
- +1
Hardware gamers? Arent we all hardware gamers?lol
Whoops. Error fixed.
- +4
HARDCORE GAMER - A friendlier way of saying "virgin until the age of 37."
I could throw together a Raspberry Pi console and sell a hundred games I threw together on RPG Maker or Gamemaker studio for a penny apiece, then I'd have an attach rate of 100% on the SanAndreasXbox for at least a few games.
Where's my shout out, William? LOL
Comments below voting threshold
Aaron Greenberg deserves immortality. That is all.
- -21
So that we can forever laugh at his nonsense.
- +7
This is going to upset some people. Oh well, cant really argue against a higher attach ratio.
- -25
Haha i knew it
- -7
Higher "for many games". It sounds like very viable numbers....
- -4
Will never know, but as businesses are run, you aren't allowed to lie so Greenburg had to have some sort of insight. Either way his the director of marketing, his job is to PR. I personally dont listen to marketing directors. Its funny how many people get upset by this though.
- -6
He didn't lie. "Many" can mean 5 or 5000. There is no measure of "many", so the statement has absolutely no value or indication of interest.
- +2
Yup which is why i said will never know.
- -2
