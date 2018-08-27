Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg: 'Our Userbase is Made Up of More Hardcore Gamers' - News

Aaron Greenberg, senior director for global product marketing at Xbox, in an interview with IGN Italia stated that the Xbox One has a smaller install base than the competition, but the console has a higher attach rate.

"I notice the same and identical thing on my friends list and the data we have available suggests exactly that," said Greenberg. "Hardcore players, those who prefer the best gaming experience, have always been on our side, from the first Xbox to Xbox 360 and now with the Xbox One X.

"Looking at the numbers and results of the competition, we have a smaller installed base, but the attach rate and sales data for many games are much higher on Xbox. This is due to the fact that our userbase is made up of more hardcore gamers, and we return to the previous point: it is our relationship with the community that puts us in this position.

"We are at Gamescom especially for our users and the Xbox Fan Fest and we do similar activities all over the world. Along with Phil Spencer we are always very attentive to this aspect, it is really important to spend time with our fans and we will continue to do so, it is part of our way of being."

Thanks wccftech.

