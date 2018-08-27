Xbox All Access Includes Xbox One X or S, Gold and Game Pass for $22 or $35 Per Month for 2 Years - News

/ 411 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has announced Xbox All Access. It is a financing plan where users get an Xbox One X or S, Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass by paying a monthly fee for 24 months. There will be no down payment required.

The Xbox One S plan is priced at $21.99 per month, while the Xbox One X plan is priced at $34.99 per month. Once the 24 month period ends, the Xbox console will be yours to own completely. If you want out of the deal early, you will have to pay the remaining cost of the console.

Here is what Xbox All Access comes with:

No upfront cost

One low monthly price

0% APR for 24 months

24 months of Xbox Game Pass

24 months of Xbox Live Gold

Limited-time offer for qualified customers

Xbox All Access is a limited time offer available only in the US at the Microsoft Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles