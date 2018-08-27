Xbox All Access Includes Xbox One X or S, Gold and Game Pass for $22 or $35 Per Month for 2 Years - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 411 Views
Microsoft has announced Xbox All Access. It is a financing plan where users get an Xbox One X or S, Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass by paying a monthly fee for 24 months. There will be no down payment required.
The Xbox One S plan is priced at $21.99 per month, while the Xbox One X plan is priced at $34.99 per month. Once the 24 month period ends, the Xbox console will be yours to own completely. If you want out of the deal early, you will have to pay the remaining cost of the console.
Here is what Xbox All Access comes with:
- No upfront cost
- One low monthly price
- 0% APR for 24 months
- 24 months of Xbox Game Pass
- 24 months of Xbox Live Gold
- Limited-time offer for qualified customers
That's a brilliant idea! I'm very curious to see how much sales are boosted by this.
It's a sticky situation to het themselves in but they have the money to burn and most likely will loose loads on this, it only works on absolute mass like the phone market where they can afford to let a percentage of costumers off with unpaid bills without going to court or debt agencies and still make a mad profit. I see a lot of college age kids buying into this and a lot happens in two years of a late teenager or early twenty somethings life. I suspect the unpaid debts will be high here however I think it's a good route to try and here's hoping the VR companies figure a way to lease headsets in partnership with MS and ppssibly adding in bundles for VR ready machines, fuck knows Nvidias mid tier and lower cost upper end cards are getting that pricey anyway, if this works out or as i've always said, HTC need to work their influence in the mobile market to get companies to take the chance on VR by contract hopefully adding in phone bundles with the insanely top tier pricey flagships last spring and this up coming spring, expectedly.
Called it
Rent to own are scams where you end up paying way more money than you would have otherwise. Makes sense for Microsoft to employ this strategy.
For the Xbox One X plan, if my math checks out, you save about $19 in the long run, based off of MSRP for the One X, 2 Years of Gold, and Gamepass. So you do end up saving about $20. It's not much, but then again do we know if the monthly fee is taxable. Yeah you're right, it probably isn't worth it for those who can pay for it, but for those who can't pay upfront it's a decent deal.
- 0
That's the industry today. The pay off is you pay more for the system in the long run but you get the console dirt cheap straight away. No different to mobile plans.
- +1
@Link96 You aren't accounting for any deals. You are locked in for TWO years. That means no getting an xbox console discounted for holidays. No finding a better deal on xbox live. No "just not" paying for gamepass a month because you find nothing to fun.
This will cost you money.
Good for those people that can't afford the upfront cost, and don't want to save for one.
- +1
@Bandorr I didn't say my math accounted for deals, I said MSRP. I am well aware of the configurations of not wanting gamepass or live, or finding Black friday deals, but my comment stated I was comparing this to MSRP. Of course you could do better than this offer.
- 0
