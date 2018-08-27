Marvel's Spider-Man Around 20 Hours Long, Over 45GB - News

Insomniac Games’ community director James Stevenson answered fans questions on Twitter over the weekend about Marvel's Spider-Man.

Stevenson was asked how long the game would take to beat and he said that play testers took around 20 hours to beat the game on the default difficulty. However, it could take longer depending on how much time you spend working on side quests and activities.

our average play tester took around 20 hours on default difficulty, but some spent a lot longer if they did a ton of side quests/activities — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) August 26, 2018

He also revealed the game would require "45 GB minimum, probably a bit more + patch and stuff."

will try to have an answer on that soon, but 45 GB minimum, probably a bit more + patch and stuff — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) August 26, 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 7.

