Yacht Club Games Teases New Game Coming to Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

posted 1 hour ago

Yacht Club Games on Twitter has teased a new game coming to Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove. The new game will be revealed this week at IGN.

Knights assemble!



Stay tuned to @IGN next week for the first look at an all new game coming to Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove. We can't wait to throw down the gauntlet and show you what we've been working on! — Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) August 25, 2018

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation Via, Wii U, PlayStation 3, and Windows PC.

