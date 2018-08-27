Bethesda 'Uncertain' If Rage 2 Could Work on Switch - News

Bethesda Softworks' senior vice president of marketing and communication Pete Hines in an interview with DualShockers stated that the company is not sure if the game could run on the Nintendo Switch.

Bethesda is supporting the Switch with Doom, Wolfenstein 2 and Doom Eternal.

"We’ve talked about it, but it’s a completely different engine and tech," said Hines. "The nice thing about Doom, Wolf, and Doom Eternal is it all uses id Tech, Rage 2 uses Avalanche‘s engine, so it’s a different beast in terms of a seamless open world that you can play like that. We’ve talked about it some. Still uncertain whether that could ever work on the Switch."

Rage 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

