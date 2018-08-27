Sandbox Game Damnview: Built From Nothing Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Publisher Sindiecate Arts and developer Brainwash Gang have announced simulation sandbox game, Damnview: Built From Nothing, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

Damnview: Built From Nothing is a simulation sandbox game about occidental culture and its different social classes. Immerse yourself into a decadent urban sprawl, all while working precarious jobs where you will either be absorbed into the system, or cast out of society’s machine.

Damnview: Built From Nothing is a game about despair, the hostility of capitalism, and the need of seeking for a better future. The city you dwell in takes on its own role as the machine that capitalism feeds – a machine that can swallow you whole and spit you out a broken person. How far you’re willing to go to survive and succeed in a place like this is in your hands, and sometimes being smarter, meaner or just not giving a damn is the pathway to success.

The size of the scar you leave on the city streets depends entirely on you and your decisions, the people you meet, the people you help or the people you choose to hurt.

A vast, detailed sandbox city to explore – work your way up the class ladder as you forge relationships within the city.

Discover a world teeming with interesting characters from all walks of life – each character has its own story and purposes, and each will lead you down a different path.

Take on interesting jobs that present even more opportunities. Some good, some bad – the choice is yours. Drive a cab, work in a video store or a laundry, smuggle all sorts of goods or sell drugs in the alleyways. In this life you must do whatever you need to survive.

Manage your income, build your home from nothing and try to maintain or improve your living situation and lifestyle – but be wary, breaking out of society’s recurrent loops and defeating the capitalistic machine might cost you everything you have.

