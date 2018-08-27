New Ys Game in Development, Set After Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - News

Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo revealed to ActuGaming the next Ys game is currently in development.

"Regarding the Ys series, we are working on a new game," said Kondo. "It will not be a remake but a brand new title. It will be about Adol and it will be right after the events of Ys VIII. I hope you will look forward to it."

