Sega Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog and Thunder Force IV Delayed to September - News

SEGA announced it has delayed Sega Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog and Sega Ages: Thunder Force IV from August to September.

The two games will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop.

