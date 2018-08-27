Nippon Ichi Software Announced Action RPG Lapis li Abyss for Switch, PS4 - News

Nippon Ichi Software has announced action RPG Lapis li Abyss for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan on November 29 for 7,538 yen.

The eight playable characters in the game are designed by Hirokazu Itano. The list of characters feature a necromancer, a hunter and more. Players will form a party of four characters.

