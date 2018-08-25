Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Sells an Estimated 199,800 Units First Week at Retail on NS, 3DS - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 1,073 Views
The action puzzle game from publisher and developer Nintendo - Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - sold 199,800 units first week at retail on the Nintendo Switch and 3DS, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending July 14, 2018.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the Nintendo Switch with 172,877 units sold (87%), compared to 26,923 units sold on the Nintendo 3DS (13%).
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker released for the Nintendo Switch and 3DS worldwide on July 13.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Nice numbers in introspective :) Maybe i'll reach the million milestone once again
1 Comments