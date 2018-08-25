New PlayStation Releases This Week - Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 26 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Bad North, PS4 — Digital

Blade Strangers, PS4 — Digital

Bow To Blood, PS VR — Digital

Catch & Release, PS VR — Digital

Claybook, PS4 — Digital

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Donut County, PS4 — Digital

Downward Spiral: Horus Station, PS VR — Digital

Fernz Gate, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)

Fire Pro Wrestling World, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Firewall Zero Hour, PS VR — Digital, Retail

Gate Of Doom, PS4 — Digital

The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour, PS4 — Digital

Haunted Dungeons: Hyakki Castle, PS4 — Digital

Naruto To Boruto Shinobi Striker, PS4 — Digital, Retail

NBA 2K19: The Prelude, PS4 — Digital

Pato Box, PS4 — Digital

Shikhondo: Soul Eater, PS4 — Digital

Splash Blast Panic, PS4 — Digital

Strange Brigade, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition, PS4 — Digital

Switchblade, PS4 — Digital

Think Of The Children, PS4 — Digital

Torn, PS VR — Digital

Viking Days, PS VR — Digital

Yakuza Kiwami 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

