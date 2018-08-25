New PlayStation Releases This Week - Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 608 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 26 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Bad North, PS4 — Digital
- Blade Strangers, PS4 — Digital
- Bow To Blood, PS VR — Digital
- Catch & Release, PS VR — Digital
- Claybook, PS4 — Digital
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Donut County, PS4 — Digital
- Downward Spiral: Horus Station, PS VR — Digital
- Fernz Gate, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)
- Fire Pro Wrestling World, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Firewall Zero Hour, PS VR — Digital, Retail
- Gate Of Doom, PS4 — Digital
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour, PS4 — Digital
- Haunted Dungeons: Hyakki Castle, PS4 — Digital
- Naruto To Boruto Shinobi Striker, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- NBA 2K19: The Prelude, PS4 — Digital
- Pato Box, PS4 — Digital
- Shikhondo: Soul Eater, PS4 — Digital
- Splash Blast Panic, PS4 — Digital
- Strange Brigade, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Switchblade, PS4 — Digital
- Think Of The Children, PS4 — Digital
- Torn, PS VR — Digital
- Viking Days, PS VR — Digital
- Yakuza Kiwami 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail
Nearly 30 hours into Divinity OS2 on classic mode with I'm assuming a good twn hours to fill before I reach act 2 and the full release of the game and a five hour Tactician save ready to pick up incase I finish it before the 31st. This game is so perfect at ever inch of exploration, every class, every playable character, evwry NPC, Every choice, every fight, every conversation down to throw away animals with the pet pal perk along the way. It's sense of scope has already eclipsed Divinity 1 and I'm getting a good feeling this may knock The Witch 3 of it's throne as my GoAT and I'm not being hyperbolic, the game has been clear perfection the last 30 hours.
Got Donut Country ready to go.
Getting Yakuza 2 and Divinity 2. :)
Hopefully divinity 2 will do well on consoles
No doubt it will if they advertise it well. Judging by the videos they've already released people are exited.
