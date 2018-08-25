Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to Add Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit Support - News

/ 663 Views

posted 15 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will add Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit support in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on September 14.

The game is already compatible with the Motorbike Toy-Con from the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

