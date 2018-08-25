The Last Remnant to be Delisted on PC on September 4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 1,029 Views
Square Enix announced it will discontinue the physical and digital sales of The Last Remnant on Windows PC on September 4 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK.
Anyone who has purchased the game before it is delisted will still be able to download the game after September 4.
Here is an overview of the game:
Mitra, yama, qsiti, sovani…
These four races exist in one world.
A world filled with Remnants — mysterious artifacts from an ancient era.
Who created the Remnant? How long ago? And for what purpose?
With these questions left unanswered, the Remnants became beneficial tools used for the good of civilization.
The world was at peace…or so it seemed. Who was to know such darkness lay in wait?
The powers of the Remnants slowly began to change the world’s balance.
A rift slowly formed between those who ruled and those who obeyed.
This was the dawning of a new era — an era of countless frays that would be brought upon the world by those enslaved by their own lust for power.
A thousand years later, the journey of one young man begins.
Key Features:
- Featuring an enthralling story, countless characters and an intricate battle system, Square Enix brings the RPG experience known as The Last Remnant to the PC. Discover new strategies in the improved battle system.
- Blast through your battles with Turbo Mode. Battles can be played out with twice the speed for faster game progression.
- No more leader units. Enjoy more freedom when creating unions!
- A new equipment preview feature. Use the preview feature to purchase items depending on stats or aesthetics.
- Choose between English or Japanese voice acting. The voices can be switched between Japanese and English.
I guess this is the last remnant of The Last Remnant.
Ba dum tis!
Eyyy...
I came in too late to make this joke :(
Glad I already bought it years ago. Never played the PC version, but I really enjoyed it on Xbox 360, so I'm happy I'll still be able to replay it if I ever want despite this.
Might just pick it up now. Why delist the game? Why not just let the game seep in digital sales over the course of life? Its noting going to kill anyone.
I never did finish that game on steam. I was near the end as well.
But when is the PS3 version coming out???
Never, hopefully
So I can still buy this before right?
Article suggests you can and still download it after it's been taken down from sale.
Wait so they are removing the digital game from steam as well? OR is this just on Windows Live or something? Why would you ever remove digital sales for an offline game, makes no sense.
Probably a licensing issue.
The usual reason is because they want you to buy the newer (more expensive) version instead. Happens often with annual sports game type releases.
No idea for this one though. Even licensing shouldn't be an issue, other devs have patched their games to remove music or whatever that they no longer have the licences for (I know that Rockstar have done this with old GTA games for sure).
I wonder why?
