The Last Remnant to be Delisted on PC on September 4

Square Enix announced it will discontinue the physical and digital sales of The Last Remnant on Windows PC on September 4 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK.

Anyone who has purchased the game before it is delisted will still be able to download the game after September 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

Mitra, yama, qsiti, sovani…

These four races exist in one world.

A world filled with Remnants — mysterious artifacts from an ancient era.

Who created the Remnant? How long ago? And for what purpose?

With these questions left unanswered, the Remnants became beneficial tools used for the good of civilization.

The world was at peace…or so it seemed. Who was to know such darkness lay in wait?

The powers of the Remnants slowly began to change the world’s balance.

A rift slowly formed between those who ruled and those who obeyed.

This was the dawning of a new era — an era of countless frays that would be brought upon the world by those enslaved by their own lust for power.

A thousand years later, the journey of one young man begins.

Key Features:

Featuring an enthralling story, countless characters and an intricate battle system, Square Enix brings the RPG experience known as The Last Remnant to the PC. Discover new strategies in the improved battle system.

Blast through your battles with Turbo Mode. Battles can be played out with twice the speed for faster game progression.

No more leader units. Enjoy more freedom when creating unions!

A new equipment preview feature. Use the preview feature to purchase items depending on stats or aesthetics.

Choose between English or Japanese voice acting. The voices can be switched between Japanese and English.

