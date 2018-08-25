Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists Info Details More Characters - News

/ 408 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Gust has released new information on Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Atelier of a New Land that details more characters.





Read all the information below via Gematsu:

■ Characters

Lilie (voiced by Megumi Nasu)

A self-educated alchemist, Lillie is a woman crazy about alchemy. She came from an era even before alchemists Marie and Elie. Everything easily excites her, but that excitement also causes her to make mistakes. She has a major weakness for anything sweet.

Shallotte Elminus (voiced by Sumire Uesaka)

An alchemist who aspires to do something great. A bright and cheerful girl who often acts without thinking. She lives in Westwald, studying hard every day in order to achieve her next goal.

Lydie Malen (voiced by Maria Naganawa)

The older sister of twin alchemists who run an Atelier. She’s kind and gentle, but can sometimes be a bit of an airhead. She is very enthusiastic about her interests.

Felt Blanchimont (voiced by Wataru Hatano)

An alchemist traveling with his childhood friend. Although he is considerably talented in alchemy, he is better for swordplay than study. He’s extremely inquisitive and cannot ignore people who need help.

Edge Vanhite (voiced by Nozomu Sasaki)

A member of the Mistruth (Editor’s Note: We could not find an official English translation for this name) group which investigates other worlds. He doesn’t talk much, but when he does he can be blunt. As a result, misunderstandings are common, but deep down he’s kind-hearted.

Hagel Boldness (voiced by Fumihiko Tachiki)

A reliable carpenter that resides in Westwald. This colorful and lively man will construct buildings commissioned by Nelke.

Pamela Ibis (voiced by Asuka Tanii)

A gentle peddler who is currently visiting Westwald who is also an enigma. She has a ladylike, somewhat elusive personality.

■ First-Print and Limited Edition Bonuses

First-Print Bonuses

First-print copies of the game include the “Making Town Building More Enjoyable 5-Piece Set” Season Pass downloadable content. The Season Pass includes two Gust 25th anniversary commemoration background music packs, the “Alchemist of the Mysterious Book Statue” and “Atelier 20th Anniversary Gratitude House” constructable facilities, and “Gust-chan” as a resident of Westwald.

—Alchemist of the Mysterious Book Statue

—Atelier 20th Anniversary Gratitude House

—Gust-chan

Limited Edition (Premium Box and 20th Anniversary Box) Bonus

The limited edition will include a bonus Wilbell transformation costume for Nelke.

Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2018. It will lanch for the Switch, PS4 and Windows PC in North America and Europe this winter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles