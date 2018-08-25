Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Update 1.5.2 Out Now - News

Nintendo announced update 1.5.2 for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is available now.

Here is an overview of the update:

Changes and New Features Added functionality to receive Corvin, the third and final round of rare blades from the Expansion Pass. A core crystal is available that will guarantee bonding with Corvin. Corvin possess the following characteristics: Weapon type: Uchigatana Element: Light Role: Defense Drivers bonded with Corvin become able to use an art with the reaction “Smash.”

Added functionality to the Expansion Pass to receive new challenges for the “Challenge Battle: Nopondemonium” called “Otherworldly Fighter” and “Poisoned Paradise.” “Otherworldly Fighter” features a battle against Elma, from the game Xenoblade Chronicles X. Clearing this challenge will allow Elma to join your party as a blade. Pressing the R and Minus buttons at the same time when all three bars of Elma’s party gauge are full will consume all three bars and engage her Overdrive ability. While Overdrive is active, a counter is applied to all attack arts and specials that hit. As the counter goes up, the effect of the following three bonuses increases: damage boost, an Arts recharge boost from auto-attacks, and a decrease in enemy resistance to reactions and combos. Add this challenge by selecting the following options from the main menu: Expansion Pass, Gift from Zuo 3, Nopon Summons, Pt. 2. The challenge is available from Chapter 6 onward.

“Flawless Noponstone” has been added as an item available from treasure chests in the “Challenge Battle: Nopondemonium” of the Expansion Pass. To make this item available, select the following options from the main menu: Expansion Pass, Gift from Zuo 3, Nopon Invitation, Pt. 2. Flawless Noponstones can be earned during any of the challenges.

Added items that can be acquired in exchange for Flawless Noponstones to the “Challenge Battle: Nopondemonium” section of the Expansion Pass. Some of these items will slightly alter character outfits. Included in these items are “swimsuits” that will aid in completing the challenge “Poisoned Paradise.” Certain items for Nia and Zeke will become available from Chapter 8 onward. (These items will be available from the start when playing New Game Plus.) Mòrag’s swimsuit may cause her hairstyle to change in certain event scenes.

A Pouch Item Emporium and Noponstone exchanger have also been added to the “Challenge Battle: Nopondemonium” section of the Expansion Pass. Noponstones can be exchanged for Flawless Noponstones using the Noponstone exchanger.

The track “Uncontrollable” from Xenoblade Chronicles X has been added to the options available when choosing which music will play during battles with unique monsters via the “Special BGM” selection. To listen to the Special BGM tracks, the blade Elma, available via the Expansion Pass, must already be added to the party. When Elma and either Shulk or Fiora are in the party, the BGM for the blade engaged with the player character will be given priority. When Elma and Shulk or Fiora are of the same priority, the BGM that plays will be selected at random.



Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is available now for Switch.

Watch the Elma trailer, and story trailer and Gamescom 2018 presentation for the upcoming expansion “Torna: The Golden Country” due out on September 14 below.

