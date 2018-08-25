Deemo Adding Nintendo Labo Piano Support in October - News

The Nintendo Switch version of the piano-themed fantasy rhythm game, Deemo, will be getting support for the Piano Toy-Con from the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit.

The support will be added in the second half of October, according to the official Japanese Nintendo Labo website.

Deemo is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

