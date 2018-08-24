Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Collapse of Balance DLC Release Date Revealed - News

Bandai Namco announced Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Collapse of Balance DLC will launch on August 30 for $9.99 / 1,200 yen. It is also apart of the Season Pass.

View a trailer of the DLC below:





Here is an overview of the DLC:

Main scenario added.

Characters Alice and Eugeo added.

Dungeon “Lost Gate” added.

Boss enemies added.

Defensive Battles added.

Quests received from characters added. You can receive quests from Alice, Eugeo, Zeliska, Argo, Yui, and LLEN.

Two new sword skills added.

Two new co-sleeping events added.

Five new costumes added. You can get these costumes by completing the Asuka costume quests.

Two new accessories added.

Six new avatar customization hair styles and three new face styles added.

Four new weapons added.

Maximum level of Lisbeth’s weapon upgrades and modding increased.

Movies added to Gallery Mode.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



