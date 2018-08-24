GungHo Online Entertainment Reveals TGS 2018 Lineup - News

GungHo Online Entertainment has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.

Here is the complete lineup:

Ninjala (Switch)

Yo-kai Watch World (iOS, Android)

Here is the schedule of events:

GungHo Online Entertainment will host various stage events at its booth centered on its titles. On September 22, the consolation match of the Puzzle & Dragons Champions Cup at Tokyo Game Show 2018, the pinnacle of Puzzle & Dragons tournaments, will be held on the booth stage. Then, starting at 13:30 JST on the “e-Sports X” mega stage, four pros joined by the one winner of the consolation match will compete in the finals tournament for 10 million yen in total prize money. Further details to be announced at a later date. Thanks Gematsu .

