Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists Trailer Released - News

posted 6 hours ago

Koei Tecmo and Gust have released a new trailer for the upcoming town building game, Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists.

Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2018. It will lanch for the Switch, PS4 and Windows PC in North America and Europe this winter.

