Octopath Traveler Sells an Estimated 350,418 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

The turn-based role-playing game from publisher Nintendo and developers Square Enix and Acquire - Octopath Traveler - sold 350,418 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending July 14, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 135,442 units sold (39%), compared to 113,752 units sold in Japan (32%) and 67,590 units sold in Europe (19%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 11,101 units in the UK, 11,443 units in Germany, and 19,832 units in France.

Octopath Traveler released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on July 13.

