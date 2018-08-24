Octopath Traveler Sells an Estimated 350,418 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 570 Views
The turn-based role-playing game from publisher Nintendo and developers Square Enix and Acquire - Octopath Traveler - sold 350,418 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending July 14, 2018.
Octopath Traveler released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on July 13.
Sounds pretty low considering Square Enix announced 1M sold 2 weeks after release. On the other hand, probably high digital ratio due to shortages, especially in Japan
