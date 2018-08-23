Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gets Smart and Resourceful Trailer - News

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider that encourages you to be "smart and resourceful."

"Gather resources in the jungle to craft recipes that can enhance Lara’s abilities, as well as special ammo for your weapons. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle to survive and thrive."

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on September 14.

