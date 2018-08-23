Destiny 2: Forsaken Gets Last Stand of the Gunslinger Trailer - News

Publisher Activision and developer Bungie have released a new trailer for the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion Forsaken called Last Stand of the Gunslinger.

View it below:

Destiny 2: Forsaken will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 4.

