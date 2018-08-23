Nindies Showcase Summer 2018 to be Streamed on August 28

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 594 Views

Nintendo announced the Nindies Showcase Summer 2018 will be live streamed on August 28 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK.

 You can watch the live stream here.

5 Comments

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (7 hours ago)

The more the merrier!

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (8 hours ago)

They just announced a bunch of new indies this week! How many more could they possibly have up their sleeve?

Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (1 hour ago)

Guacamelee 1+2 and the character added to the smash roster. Fingers crossed for Indies joining the all Star line up.

Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (4 hours ago)

Hopefully these will be something substantial. How about Battle Block Theater, Hotline Maimi, and Undertale?

psychicscubadiver
psychicscubadiver (3 hours ago)

Undertale has already been announced for the Switch, although this would be a good place to give it a specific release date.

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (2 hours ago)

I thought it's already been dated, or was it just sometime in September?

TruckOSaurus
TruckOSaurus (6 hours ago)

Didn't we just get one?

