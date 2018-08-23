Nindies Showcase Summer 2018 to be Streamed on August 28 - News

Nintendo announced the Nindies Showcase Summer 2018 will be live streamed on August 28 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK.

Tune in 8/28 at 9am PT for a new #Nindies Showcase video presentation highlighting multiple unannounced indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch!



Watch it live here: https://t.co/qcN9TpZwnp pic.twitter.com/JwjO7PEGjg — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 23, 2018

You can watch the live stream here.

