Call of Cthulhu Gets Gamescom 2018 Gameplay Trailer - News

9 hours ago

Focus Home Interactive and Cyanide Studio released the Gamescom 2018 gameplay trailer for Call of Cthulhu.



Call of Cthulhu, the official videogame inspired by Chaosium’s classic pen and paper RPG, will begin the spread of madness on October 30 this year – just in time for Halloween. Lock the doors, turn off the lights, and uncover the chilling mysteries of this Narrative RPG game, descending deep into a world of inevitable insanity and shrouded Old Gods within Lovecraft’s iconic universe.

Four new screenshots give you a glimpse of what’s to come across the deep, single-player story following private investigator Edward Pierce’s as he scours the island of Darkwater for answers regarding the mysterious deaths of the Hawkins family. Lead him along the razor’s edge of madness, as he’s confronted with a terrifying web of conspiracies, cultists, and cosmic horrors…

Nothing is as it seems. Sanity is an irregular bedfellow, all too often replaced by whisperings in the dark. Strange creatures, weird science, and shadowy cults dominate the Cthulhu Mythos, intent on realizing their mad schemes to bring about the end of all. Your mind will suffer – balancing a razor-thin line between sanity and madness, your senses will be disrupted until you question the reality of everything around you. Trust no one. Creeping shadows hide lurking figures… and all the while, the Great Dreamer prepares for his awakening.

Call of Cthulhu will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 30.

