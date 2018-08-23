World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth Sets Record With Over 3.4 Million Units Sold Day One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 905 Views
Activision Blizzard announced World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth sold over 3.4 million units in its first day on sale, setting a franchise record.
World of Warcraft: Legion sold over 3.3 million units in its first day in August 2016, which at the time tied the record by other expansions, Cataclysm and Warlords of Draenor.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I didn't know the game was still this popular. The more you know *shooting star*
That's what I was thinking. The freaking South Park episode is already 12 years old.
- 0
So we're not getting another game for 20 more years? Great..
It's been a pretty packed expansion so far. Every town I've been to has had a load of players, both Alliance and Horde gathered. I'd still prefer it if Blizz actually gave out total users subbed though.
the areas have been full of players, even in legion content. lots of gold to be made by gathering resources in BfA atm. especially herbs.
Well deserved, Warcraft is immortal. In some ways it reminds me of Vanilla which is a positive.
5 Comments