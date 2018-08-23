World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth Sets Record With Over 3.4 Million Units Sold Day One - News

Activision Blizzard announced World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth sold over 3.4 million units in its first day on sale, setting a franchise record.





World of Warcraft: Legion sold over 3.3 million units in its first day in August 2016, which at the time tied the record by other expansions, Cataclysm and Warlords of Draenor.

