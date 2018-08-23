A Plague Tale: Innocence Gets Gamescom 2018 Uncut Trailer - News

/ 302 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Focus Home Interactive have released the Gamescom 2018 uncut gameplay trailer for A Plague Tale: Innocence.

View it below:

A Plague Tale: Innocence will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles