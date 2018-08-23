The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Gets New Trailer - News

/ 361 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Falcom has released a new trailer for The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~.



View it below:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 27 in Japan for 7,800 yen.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles