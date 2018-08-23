Capcom Reveals TGS 2018 Lineup and Schedule - News

/ 884 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Capcom has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.

Here is the complete lineup:

Devil May Cry 5 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Stage Event, Live Stream Playable on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and with Japanese voice-overs.

Mega Man 11 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage Event, Live Stream Playable on both PlayStation 4 and Switch, with four stage choices and three difficulty options.

Resident Evil 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Stage Event, Live Stream Attendees can choose to play as Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage Event, Live Stream All 12 titles within the collection are playable.



Here is the schedule of events:

Monster Hunter: World Dream Match at Tokyo Game Show 2018

On September 23, on the main stage at the Capcom booth, Capcom will host the Monster Hunter: World Dream Match at Tokyo Game Show 2018, where the five hunter teams who have won the Monster Hunter: World tournaments held in the Japan, Korea, America, Taiwan, and Hong Kong regions will gather and challenge two new “Dream Match” quests. A winner will be decided based on each team’s clear times of the two quests.

Each Dream Match quest will be available for everyone who owns Monster Hunter: World to challenge starting August 24 at 09:00 JST and ending September 28 at 08:59 JST. The two quests are as follows:

Challenge Quest: “Monster Hunter: World Event: Chaos and the End of Law” Hunter Rank: 16 or higher Field: Arena Weapons: Hammer, Hunting Horn, Lance, Insect Glaive, and Light Bowgun Monster: Bazelgeuse

Challenge Quest: “Monster Hunter: World Event: The Hunter and the Blue Queen” Hunter Rank: 16 or higher Field: Arena Weapons: Great Sword, Sword and Shield, Gunlance, Charge Axe, and Heavy Bowgun Monster: Lunastra



Other Stage Events

Various other stage events are also planned. Please look forward to the full schedule at a later date.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles